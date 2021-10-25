FDA expected to authorize booster shots for all adults

Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for all adults could begin rolling out as soon as this weekend. At least 14 states are allowing Pfizer and Moderna boosters for everyone 18 and older.

