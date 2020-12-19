FDA expected to authorize Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after panel recommendation

The Moderna vaccine would be the second to receive emergency use authorization in the U.S.
6:43 | 12/19/20

FDA expected to authorize Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after panel recommendation

