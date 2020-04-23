Transcript for Firefighter's infant daughter dies of coronavirus

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on this Thursday night. The president speaking moments ago. His team offering new research at this hour what they're seeing so far. How this virus reacts to the sun, to the heat. And their hope tonight, as we now approach the warmer weather. We also have new reporting here on how long this virus might have gone undetected in several American cities. And one case that turned deadly some three weeks before that first official death. As always, we mark the lives lost here in this country. At least 47,000 lives now, more than 900 deaths in just the last 24 hours. In New York alone, still a terrible toll here. 438 new deaths in one day, including that five month old baby girl. There is major news tonight on antibody tests. New York state with those preliminary results and they are eye-opening. Suggesting 1 in 5 in New York City has been exposed and might have some sort of immunity. We'll go through the numbers for and we're reminded tonight, this virus is still moving through this country at a dangerous pace. In California, their deadliest 24 hours yet. And we have just learned, as we came on the air tonight, the house has now passed that new $484 billion stimulus bill. Many members of congress wearing masks, but not all. And there's that new warning tonight from some doctors about what they're seeing in some younger adults, seemingly healthy, showing mild or no symptoms. The risk of stroke. Some very important warning signs to pass along. We have a lot to get to tonight. And so we're going to begin with ABC's Eva pilgrim right here in New York. Reporter: Tonight, new heartbreak for a city that's already been through so much. A baby girl, the daughter of a rookie firefighter, now one of New York's youngest victims. Little jay-natalie la Santa, not even 5 months old. Her mother linsey telling us, "My baby girl was so beautiful." The coronavirus still holding a tight grip on this state. Day after day, more than 1,300 people showing up at hospitals. That is not great news. We'd like to see that going down. Reporter: The associated press going inside the emergency department of St. Joseph's medical center in Yonkers. Everybody move! Everybody out. Reporter: Jam-packed this week, even as New York comes down the curve. We can't be overconfident until we have some measure of being able to say it's in the past. Reporter: Tonight, news the virus may have spread more widely in New York than we ever a preliminary state antibody study showing 14% of state residents may have had it. The numbers in New York City even higher, more than 20%. They had the virus, they developed the antibodies and now they are, quote unquote, recovered. Reporter: Many of those people may not have even known they had the virus. Health care workers around the country risking their lives every day. Many paying a price Boston E.R. Nurse Debbie buonapane knows only too well. Her coworkers cheering loudly as she left the same hospital she works in. A plus escort leading her home. I'm used to caring for people and when I was on the other side, I can't breathe and I'm dependent on a nurse and a doctor and medication to help me breathe and it was really hard. Reporter: Tonight in Georgia, businesses like gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys are preparing to reopen, after getting a green light from governor Brian Kemp. I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision. Reporter: The governor not backing down, tweeting, "We will continue with this approach to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians." The owner of the gold cup bowling center in Warner robins, Georgia, tells us he's able to open one of his locations safely. We're shutting down pairs in between the other lanes, so the closest anyone will actually be to your group is 11 feet. Reporter: But in kennesaw, beauty shop owner Brenda Guadalupe says now is not the time to reopen. I just would never feel comfortable if anything happened to noif my clients because they came in my salon. Reporter: Across the country, each state battling its own challenge. California marking its deadliest day yet, 117 people dying overnight. Senator Elizabeth Warren revealing her brother, Donald, passed away in Norman, Oklahoma. The senator tweeting, "I'm grateful to the nurses and front line staff who took care of him, but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say I love you one more time." President trump has been publicly tussling with his own advisers over what we could be in for. CDC director Robert Redfield telling "The Washington post" a second wave of coronavirus in the fall could "Actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through." Dr. Robert Redfield was totally misquoted in the media on a statement about the fall season and the virus. Totally misquoted. Reporter: The president then calling Redfield to the podium. I didn't say that this was going to be worse. I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated, because we'll have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time. Reporter: But ABC's Jon Karl reading back Redfield's comments to "The post." That's the quote from "The Washington post." You are accurately quoted, correct? I'm accurately quoted in "The Washington post." Reporter: The president insists there may not even be a second wave in the fall. We're going to be watching for it, but it's also possible it doesn't come back at all. Reporter: But minutes later, from Dr. Anthony Fauci -- We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that. Whether or not it's going to be big or small is going to depend on our response. The doctors appear con vinced there will be a second wave. Of course, Dr. Fauci there saying just how big, we do not know. Eva, the president announcing moments ago some hopeful results of a new dhs study, this data just emerging now, which could give us new clues about what could happen with this virus as the weather gets warmer, Eva? Reporter: That's right, David. A top homeland security official just revealed emerging results from their study. He said that sunlight seems to have an effect on killing the virus, the same with warmer temperatures and even humidity, but H cautioned, he said it would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel the summer will totally kill the virus. And he said, he reminded us this is still being studied. David? They remain hopeful, sunlight and heat, as is the case with other viruses, too. Let's hope. Eva, thank you.

