Transcript for Friends team up to bring free food to New Yorkers

When we reported here on the farmers forced to throw out rotting produce and that spoiled milk, we said we would stay on this, wondering if there's any way to get that food to the families who need it. There is news tonight, and here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The people you're about to meet say they wanted to help, after hearing this report. Real questions after some farmers were forced to destroy their crops, dump milk, unable to deliver to nose in need. I'm sitting on my couch. I watched your report, 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, April 14th, and I said, this is wrong. We need to do something. Reporter: Our story was about farmers who were pouring milk down the drain and watching vegetables rot in their fields. The coronavirus is hurting them, too. John Botti, a money manager, decided to call a few friends the very next day, and the idea was born. They would send semi-trailers to the nation's farms and bring back free food to people in need. Cabbage farmers, potato farmers in upstate New York. There is another wonderful won, Shonda, who has rice, it's U.S. Rice, down in Mississippi. Reporter: By Saturday, there were a dozen more friends and they realized the farmers needed help, too. So now they were raising money to buy the food that farmers were going to throw away. This tonight is their first shipment, more than 43,000 pounds of potatoes purchased from a farmer in Idaho, driven by this army veteran and arriving in the south bronx on Saturday. We can come together and we can come up with solutions and make a difference. And we're lighting candles in the darkness right now. Reporter: This has now grown into an operation, with three large trucks, hundreds of volunteers and even small businesses donating their relief money from the federal government, amazing is a good word to describe this. We salute John and everyone trying to help. Just the beginning, Steve, and I know you're going stay on this. Thank you.

