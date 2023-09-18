Girl helps exhausted mom cross the finish line at marathon

A 10-year-old girl jumped out of the crowd to help her mom cross the finish line at the REVEL Big Cottonwood marathon in Salt Lake City, Utah.

September 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live