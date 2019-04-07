A glacier in the French Alps caused a chain reaction of bike crashes during a race

More
The accident occurred during a downhill mountain bike race on a mountain called "Mountain of Hell."
0:19 | 07/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A glacier in the French Alps caused a chain reaction of bike crashes during a race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"The accident occurred during a downhill mountain bike race on a mountain called \"Mountain of Hell.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64139891","title":"A glacier in the French Alps caused a chain reaction of bike crashes during a race","url":"/WNT/video/glacier-french-alps-caused-chain-reaction-bike-crashes-64139891"}