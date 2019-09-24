Grateful Dead songwriter Robert Hunter dies at 78

More
He played guitar, violin, cello and trumpet but never played on stage with the band.
0:11 | 09/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grateful Dead songwriter Robert Hunter dies at 78

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"He played guitar, violin, cello and trumpet but never played on stage with the band.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65837377","title":"Grateful Dead songwriter Robert Hunter dies at 78","url":"/WNT/video/grateful-dead-songwriter-robert-hunter-dies-78-65837377"}