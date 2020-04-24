Transcript for Group works 24/7 for a month to make material for PPE

Finally tonight, "America strong." Health-care workers in urgent need of protective gear. 40 factory workers punching the clock and not punching out for another 28 days. Reporter: It's that final protective gear for those on the front lines battling the coronavirus. Critical and in short supply. So a group of factory workers as braskem got together and made an incredible sacrifice. Here's the team. The boys. Reporter: All 43 of them decided unanimously to work around the clock making the raw material for n-95 masks and gowns, too. We're saying in here 28 days, 24/7. Reporter: That's right, alternating 12-hour shifts, living eating, sleeping at the plant. We're proud of how they're perform being how their friends and family are celebrating what they're doing. Reporter: Friends and family driving by, honking with support. To our families at home, we miss you so much and we're all looking forward to coming home and seeing everybody. Reporter: And this week, those 43 factory workers completed their final shift, punching the clock after 28 days. There's been a glow in everyone's eyes today, I'll say. Reporter: Walking out, waving good-bye, driving home to their families. Tonight those factory workers sending us these photos with their loved ones. They're home, healthy, and they have this message. Hey, everybody. Doing well, relaxing at home. Thanks to all the essential workers out there. Stay safe, stay healthy. Together we'll all get through this. We will get through this. Our thanks tonight to the factory workers from braskem America. This thank you for watching. I'll see you this weekend. Night two of the NFL draft is next. Stay safe. Good night.

