Transcript for Heartwarming COVID-19 recovery stories from across the country

Finally tonight here we all saw that moment last night here and we wanted to story behind it. Our persons of the week. It was the moment we first brought you last night here. The doors open at the medical sent near Brooklyn. After Paul Saunders recovering from coronavirus, returning to his rounds. He was not expecting this. Thank you very much. Totally unexpected and undeserved but thank you all for coming to work and for working so hard and all this time. So all appreciated by everybody, but thank you very much. And welcome back. Happy to be back. Reporter: And now we wonder, that doctor who was on the front lines that even while he was recovering, Dr. Saunders was checking in on his patients. One of the hardest thing about not being here is you feel like you're letting everyone down inside the hospital. Everyone's working so hard and the whole time I was home I'm just anxious to get back and just get back, get back to work. Reporter: There are so many heroes. We have seen those lines applauding health-care workers. But tonight, with this image from a nurse recording as she walked through it. Nurse Victoria schlit thanking them back. Thank you! Reporter: This evening, Victoria sending us a message after finishing another shift. Telling us that moment mattered. It was incredible to have the support during the pandemic. It's been a devastating few weeks and the support we received make it worth it. We're in this together and we'll get through this together.

