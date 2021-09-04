Transcript for House Ethics Committee launches investigation into Gaetz

The major political headline new trouble for Florida congressman Matt gates tonight already under federal investigation. Now the house ethics committee is also investigating its own set of allegations here's Mary Brooks. Already under federal investigation tonight another probe into embattled Republican congressman Matt gates. The house ethics committee launching a bipartisan investigation. Examining allegations of sexual misconduct illicit drug use and whether gates shared inappropriate images or videos. On the house floor the Florida Republican is also being investigated by the Justice Department. Over allegations he had sex with a seventeen year old girl and Pete for her travel. Possibly breaking sex trafficking laws gates has denied any wrongdoing and is refusing calls for his resignation. It is a horrible allegation and it is a lie today the congressman hiring a new legal team with ties to his close ally former president trump. It comes as ABC news has learned they gates his friend and associate Joseph Greenburg a local Florida politician. Could be cooperating with federal investigators. Sources tell ABC the Justice Department is zeroing in on whether Greenberg in gates paid women who were recruited online. Cash for sex. Greenberg who pled not guilty to sex trafficking charges is now considering taking a plea deal which could impact the investigation. Into gates. Greenberg's lawyer blunt. I'm sure that did not feel very comfortable. Now reacting to this new committee investigation Gates's office says quote these allegations are blatantly false ads for what comes next depending. On their findings the committee could recommend reprimand censure or even expulsion and could make a criminal referral. To the justice department for its ongoing investigation. David heroic characters for the stuff Friday night thank you merry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.