Houston Astros hit with historic punishments in cheating scandal

More
The commissioner confirmed that the team had stolen pitching signs, using a camera in the outfield stands that could see the catcher's signs to the pitcher.
1:22 | 01/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Houston Astros hit with historic punishments in cheating scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"The commissioner confirmed that the team had stolen pitching signs, using a camera in the outfield stands that could see the catcher's signs to the pitcher.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68257276","title":"Houston Astros hit with historic punishments in cheating scandal","url":"/WNT/video/houston-astros-hit-historic-punishments-cheating-scandal-68257276"}