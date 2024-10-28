Hundreds of ballot boxes set on fire in Washington, Oregon: Officials

Ballot boxes in Oregon and Washington were set on fire using incendiary devices early Monday in incidents that authorities believe are connected, police said. 

October 28, 2024

