Hydraulic system failure forces Alaska Airlines flight make emergency landing

Alaska Airlines plane diverted to Portland after declaring a midflight emergency due to a hydraulic issue and possible loss of steering. The jet's front tire visibly shook during the runway taxi.

August 6, 2024

