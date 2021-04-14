Transcript for Inspector general releases scathing report of Jan. 6 riot

absolutely united in their respect and support for the valor and courage of the men and women who served. Mary, thank you. Next to the inspector general report on the capitol here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, a new inspector general report revealing just three days before the attack, capitol police intelligence analysts wrote that congress itself is the target, and that the stop the steal movement had the likelihood of attracting white supremacists, militia members, and others who actively promote violence. Today, the intelligence failure drawing sharp criticism from the senator who chairs the committee overseeing the capitol police. In the end, they didn't do what they needed to do. Reporter: The inspector general's findings, in sharp contrast to former capitol security officials who recently told congress they could not have anticipated the broad violence that left more than 100 officers injured and possibly killed another. No entity, including the FBI, provided any new intelligence regarding January 6th. Reporter: The inspector general also finding stunning security failures the day of the insurrection. Shields that easily shattered from the blows from the mob, some officers vulnerable without shields because they were locked away inside of a bus. And the inpector general questioning why officers were also told not to use the most aggressive force against the mob, like stun grenades, which might have helped push back the rioters. David, tonight we Hearn learned that prosecutors have closed the investigation into the fatal shooting of Ashlie Babbitt. Pierre, thank you.

