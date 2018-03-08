An investigation into an off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shooting a man in the face

More
Police say 40-year-old Sgt. Ritchard Blake was on his way to work when he shot 21-year-old Thayvone Santana.
1:48 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for An investigation into an off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shooting a man in the face
ABC news onieof an off-duty police cer allegedlyg a M in the face, then trying to plant mething on him befor authorities arrive. Frontation caught on surveillance. The officer woundine victim what Happ wn he appears . ABC's erielle reshef with that video.epight, this disturng new videoby moment an off-duty officer shoots a man in the face thenllegedly tries to covert up. , Ritc B wearg the backcku can see E two men appearue in the stet before Blake opens fire. The offer O 21-yold thayvone santana. It looks like he places an object by his side.but when H appears to notice the Mera, hends down remove it. To rob him. We think there have been some sort of dispute prior to thisncident. Reporter: But police sources Y the two ew each R Een fighti over a gind. Authorities not revealin santana was armed, but did say this -ust to clarifyre is no firem found at the scene. No fered. Reporter: NYPD now looking the action of the 40-year- The are certa things thaw in thisnvestigatis that we have qns that are Repor tonight Stana's motherallingorjustice. I want justicmy son. For my family. Erielle reshef joins us now live tonight,ndhateo apparently shaamaging to that off-duty police office hashe NYPD taken action with sergeantd how's the victim doing night? Reporte well, Tom, santana is hospital I stable condition. As for sergeanblake, he was placed on modified duty W hours oent a both his department and fd investigate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57023084,"title":"An investigation into an off-duty NYPD sergeant allegedly shooting a man in the face","duration":"1:48","description":"Police say 40-year-old Sgt. Ritchard Blake was on his way to work when he shot 21-year-old Thayvone Santana.","url":"/WNT/video/investigation-off-duty-nypd-sergeant-allegedly-shooting-man-57023084","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.