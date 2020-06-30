Transcript for Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump’s COVID response

Back here at home and let's turn to politics now. Joe Biden blasting president trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying our wartime president has surrendered and left the battlefield. In his first news conference in months, the Democrats presumptive nominee saying the president, quote, failed us, and tonight, president trump is moving ahead with his fourth of July celebration at mt. Rushmore, where no masks are social distancing will be required. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Joe Biden today accused president trump of abandoning the country he leads in the midst of this growing crisis. Donald Trump failed us. Reporter: Biden says trump is in retreat. It seems like our wartime president has surrendered, waved the white flag and left the battlefield. We can't continue half wearing masks and half rejecting science. We can't continue half with a plan and half just hoping for the best. Reporter: The president has barely mentioned the new surge in cases, and he still refuses to wear a mask in public ooechlt as his own vice president and Tom Republicans are now urging Americans to wear them. His allies on Fox News joining in. I think they work. And especially if I wear a mask and it opens up baseball, concerts, NFL football, I'd rather wear the mask and go to the game. If the president wore one, it would set a good example, he'd be a good role model. Reporter: Today, I asked Biden what he would tell Americans. The response to this pandemic has become very politicized. Even wearing a mask has become political. If elected, how are you going to get Americans on the same page? I think we have to start appealing to the better side of human nature by pointing out that that mask is not so much to protect me, it's to protect you against me. It's to protect other people. And it's called patriotism. It's called responsibility. Reporter: Now, Biden says he wishes he could be out meeting with voters, but for the sake of the common good, he will not be holding campaign rallies. That's a stark contrast with the president, who plans to celebrate the fourth of July at mt. Rushmore with thousands of people and no social distancing. Mary Bruce for us tonight. Mary, thank you.

