Lahaina's historic Banyan tree showing signs of recovery

The 150-year-old tree has groups of leaves sprouting after being damaged in the Maui wildfires, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

September 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live