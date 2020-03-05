-
Now Playing: Utah rocked by powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake
-
Now Playing: Parents rush to children’s room after earthquake
-
Now Playing: Schooling takes virtual turn amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Race for a COVID-19 vaccine intensifies
-
Now Playing: Mississippi governor delays reopening state after COVID spike
-
Now Playing: How helpful and reliable is antibody testing?
-
Now Playing: Medical efforts to combat coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Simple ways to help from home during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Some malls reopen across the country
-
Now Playing: Millions of Americans unable to pay May's rent and mortgage
-
Now Playing: How should leaders calculate the risk of reopening?
-
Now Playing: 29 states experimenting with a patchwork of reopening plans
-
Now Playing: Nursing home residents welcome special visitors
-
Now Playing: Houston woman living in her car serves meals to homeless
-
Now Playing: College dreams on hold?
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Study examines spread of COVID-19 in restaurant
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: LeBron James celebrates high school seniors
-
Now Playing: Volunteers step up to test possible COVID-19 vaccine