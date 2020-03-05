Large earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

More
The 5.4 magnitude quake hit the city of Ponce.
0:33 | 05/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Large earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The 5.4 magnitude quake hit the city of Ponce. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70474759","title":"Large earthquake strikes Puerto Rico","url":"/WNT/video/large-earthquake-strikes-puerto-rico-70474759"}