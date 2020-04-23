Transcript for Lawmakers line up to vote to pass new relief bill

We are, of course, mindful of the growing food lines in this country. More than 26 million Americans have now filed for unemployment benefits since this outbreak and the small businesses who desperately need help to survive. Tonight, that news coming in from the hill right now, the house just passing that $484 billion spending bill. So, who gets that help and who makes sure that money doesn't end up in the wrong hands? Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, unemployment in America has gone from bad to worse. The toll across this country visible in those massive lines at food banks from Florida to New Jersey and Texas, where many, like Neil Caroll, are going to a food bank for the first time. I've applied for unemployment, but it's taking awhile. So -- just need the help. The how will be in holder. Reporter: In Washington today, members of congress back on capitol hill in masks and gloves, lining up to vote in staggered groups to pass a new relief bill, including $310 billion to replenish the tapped out loan program for small businesses. Is the Rahama Wright owns a small beauty business in D.C. She tried, but wasn't able to get a loan before the fund ran out. My business has been tremendously impacted. Reporter: But who did get some of the money? Many bigger companies like shake shack, Ruth's Chris steakhouse and sweetgreen. With outrage growing, all three are now returning the millions of dollars they were given. As for Wright, she's furloughed her employees and tells us she's worried her company won't make it. We are equally apart of the economy as much as these large companies are and right now, we need help. Small business owners have a right to speak up tonight. Mary with us live, as well. And there's news that some businesses that got some of that original stimulus money, Mary, will now have to pay it back? Reporter: David, the treasury department just announced that any publicly traded economy that received one of these loans now has to pay it back. It's a move to try and make sure that this money ends up in the hands of those small businesses who need it most. But David, experts tell us that this fund, because the need is so great, it could run out of money again within a week. All right, Mary Bruce following the money for us. Mary, thank you.

