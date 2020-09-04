Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine dies of coronavirus

The Grammy winner was 73 and had been battling complications from COVID-19 in Nashville.
1:26 | 04/09/20

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine dies of coronavirus

