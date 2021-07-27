Made in America company recycles sails

More
‘Sea Bags’ in Portland, Maine, is taking recycled sails and turning them into fashionable bags. Other companies across the country are creatively reusing material.
1:04 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Made in America company recycles sails

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"‘Sea Bags’ in Portland, Maine, is taking recycled sails and turning them into fashionable bags. Other companies across the country are creatively reusing material. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79101425","title":"Made in America company recycles sails ","url":"/WNT/video/made-america-company-recycles-sails-79101425"}