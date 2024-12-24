Man accused of horrific crime on NYC subway ordered to be held without bail

Authorities say Sebastian Zepeda set a woman on fire inside a NYC train. The victim was burned beyond recognition. Federal officials report that he entered the United States illegally from Guatemala.

December 24, 2024

