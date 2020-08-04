Man holds sign outside hospital as wife receives chemotherapy

Albert Conner didn't let COVID-19 rules in the facility stop him from supporting his wife, Kelly, who is fighting cancer.
1:31 | 04/08/20

Transcript for Man holds sign outside hospital as wife receives chemotherapy

