Man rescued after being trapped for days in hole

It took a crew more than 12 hours to free a man trapped in a cliffside hole at Sunset Cliffs near San Diego for three days.

December 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live