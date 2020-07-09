Manhunt underway after stabbing spree in Birmingham, England

More
Police say the rampage went on for two hours, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured.
0:58 | 09/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt underway after stabbing spree in Birmingham, England

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Police say the rampage went on for two hours, leaving at least one person dead and several others injured. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72854806","title":"Manhunt underway after stabbing spree in Birmingham, England","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-underway-stabbing-spree-birmingham-england-72854806"}