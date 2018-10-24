Transcript for Massive law enforcement response to bomb threats

And with the president and first lady speaking out against this and others, too, all day long, you'll hear from them in a moment, there is, tonight, no word on any motive. But there was an enormous law enforcement presence. The FBI, ATF, secret service, all responding to this today, and tonight, what they have already learned about the devices and what could lead them to whoever sent them. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. Reporter: Tonight, these photos, exclusively obtained by ABC news, provide insight into critical leads investigators are pursuing. Sources telling ABC news each device contained a digital clock, explosive powder, a battery as a power source and wiring to channel a spark for detonation. Responding officers found what appeared to be a live explosive device. NYPD removed the device for investigation. Reporter: While the bombs did not debt detonate, investigators believe they were meant to. Based on the components and construction of those six pipe bombs discovered so far, investigators fear the intent of the senders was to maim or kill. The devices all shipped in brown envelopes, with six American flag stamps. And something else in common. A return address to congresswoman and former DNC chair Debbie wasserman-schultz. Orities do not believe she's involved. Investigators also do not believe the packages were delivered by the U.S. Poal service, where they likely would have been discovered sooner. On this package, it does not look like the stamps are postmarked. Tonight, the FBI, secret service and ATF all involved in a sweeping national investigation. The devices now at the FBI's lab in quantico, Virginia. Agents combing through the parts to determine where each item connected to the packages were purchased, hoping the trail will lead them to a suspect or suspects. The packages also being examined for fingerprints or DNA. And Pierre Thomas with us. Another concern all day long for investigators is the possibility that there could be more devices out there. Reporter: David, tonight, that is a real concern. With so many devices recovered so far, my sources were blunt today. They are worried about more devices. Law enforcement now working overtime. The FBI director calling this an urgent matter, David. Pierre Thomas with us live tonight, as well. Pierre, thank you.

