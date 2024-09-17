Massive pipeline fire still burning in Texas

In a southeast Houston suburb, a pipeline explosion caused a towering flame that subsided on Tuesday but continued burning after a vehicle struck an above-ground valve in a parking lot.

September 17, 2024

