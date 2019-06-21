Transcript for Massive refinery blast in Philadelphia

massive explosions in Philadelphia, the largest oil refinery in the east erupting in smoke and flames. The blast felt miles away. Homes shaking. Communities on lockdown for a time. Tonight, the fire is still burning. Here's whit Johnson. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: At least three blasts, starting around 4:00 A.M., rocking people from their beds in south Philadelphia. We just had an explosion with heavy fire. Reporter: A giant fireball soaring above a sprawling oil refinery. The explosions shaking nearby homes, knocking artwork off the walls. The strongest, so intense it was seen on satellite images. Debris raining from the sky. It just had a big boom sound it was just boom and then the whole, everything just lit up. Reporter: The concussion felt miles away in New Jersey. Hazmat and fire crews rushing to the scene. Chris stein driving by, sharing this dramatic video. It was a mushroom cloud. You could really feel the heat coming from that explosion in the car. Reporter: Tonight, the fire is contained. The cause under investigation. Officials initially concerned, issuing a shelter in place warning. Now saying air quality tests showed no danger to the public. Philadelphia energy solutions confirming five employees suffered minor injuries. This marking the second fire at the same facility in just 11 days. And whit joins us live from philly. Officials saying the refinery is operating at reduced capacity. What could that mean for gas prices in the region? Reporter: This complex processes 330,000 gallons of crude oil today. Don't be surprised if prices jump five to ten cents in the area.

