Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

More
Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, died on Monday afternoon in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a statement from his family said.
0:20 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58518281,"title":"Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65","duration":"0:20","description":"Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, died on Monday afternoon in Seattle from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a statement from his family said. ","url":"/WNT/video/microsoft-founder-paul-allen-dead-65-58518281","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.