Millions of Americans worried about health insurance

More
The president has not reopened enrollment for Obamacare and his administration wants the law dismantled entirely.
1:31 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of Americans worried about health insurance

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"The president has not reopened enrollment for Obamacare and his administration wants the law dismantled entirely.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69945952","title":"Millions of Americans worried about health insurance","url":"/WNT/video/millions-americans-worried-health-insurance-69945952"}