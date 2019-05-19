-
Now Playing: Students surprised when commencement speaker vows to pay off all student loans
-
Now Playing: Police make two arrests in college student's 2003 murder: Part 3
-
Now Playing: A 5-year-old struggling with hydrocephalus graduated pre-school after 20 surgeries
-
Now Playing: Investigators are searching for the cause of a house exploding in Indiana
-
Now Playing: The Morehouse College commencement speaker will pay off the 2019 classes' loans
-
Now Playing: The Portland football coach who stopped an armed student from shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Video shows a kidnapper abducting a mother's 8-year-old in Fort Worth, Texas
-
Now Playing: Millions across the Midwest are bracing for severe weather
-
Now Playing: Columbine High shooting survivor found dead
-
Now Playing: Former homeless student graduates from Georgetown
-
Now Playing: Teen rides into last day of school on horseback
-
Now Playing: Teens facing murder charges in alleged robbery and killing of high school rugby star
-
Now Playing: Severe weather outbreak hits Central US
-
Now Playing: Student suspect in high school shooting scare identified
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old girl kidnapped and snatched from her mother
-
Now Playing: Mother reunites with daughter in an onstage surprise
-
Now Playing: Man steals Florida Highway Patrol cruiser for a joyride
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer involved in alleged murder-for-hire plot
-
Now Playing: Electronic billboard catches fire in Times Square