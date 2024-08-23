New video, images of Baltimore bridge collapse emerge

A new video shows the cargo ship hitting the bridge from a different angle. The Maryland Port Administration released the video in response to ABC News' request, which was filed months ago.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live