Now Playing: Tampa Bay mayor on hosting Super Bowl during pandemic

Now Playing: Midwest, East Coast prepare for winter storms

Now Playing: Biden makes case for why Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

Now Playing: Jail uprising at St. Louis Justice Center

Now Playing: Brothers reported missing from California backyard

Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs coach investigated after car crash

Now Playing: Urgent search and rescue underway for avalanche victims

Now Playing: Deadly road rage seen in Houston

Now Playing: Deadly shooting near Chicago O’Hare airport

Now Playing: 92-year-old groundskeeper prepares for the Super Bowl

Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Tampa for Super Bowl

Now Playing: $5 voucher sent to homes in Dayton to spend at local eateries

Now Playing: Robot dog shows off skills, including jumping rope

Now Playing: Macaw predicts Super Bowl winner

Now Playing: Snowstorm to hit Northeast, plunging temperatures in Midwest

Now Playing: Ice rescue in Ohio caught in camera

Now Playing: New video shows Roger Stone flanked by men wearing insignia of militia group

Now Playing: Adoptive family members of missing brothers in California speak out