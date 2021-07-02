NFL, host city Tampa set limit on Super Bowl attendees

More
Health officials fear the unofficial national holiday could serve as a COVID-19 superspreader event.
4:16 | 02/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NFL, host city Tampa set limit on Super Bowl attendees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:16","description":"Health officials fear the unofficial national holiday could serve as a COVID-19 superspreader event.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75733524","title":"NFL, host city Tampa set limit on Super Bowl attendees","url":"/WNT/video/nfl-host-city-tampa-set-limit-super-bowl-75733524"}