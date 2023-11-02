The Northeast sees its coldest morning since last winter

Temperatures fell to the teens and twenties from the Deep South to the Northeast. Tracking it all is ABC’s senior meteorologist Rob Marciano.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live