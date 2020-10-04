Transcript for Number of COVID-19-related deaths across the globe tops 100,000

Steve, let's hope it works. Eye-opening news on British prime minster Boris Johnson and how serious his condition was. James Longman from London. Reporter: Tonight, officials acknowledge Boris Johnson is only in an early stage of recovery. News that he's now been able to do short walks between periods of rest suggest how serious his condition was. A spokesman says he waved to doctors and nurses. This morning, Johnson's father paints a grim picture. If you use that American picture, he almost took one for the team. Reporter: Saying his son is not out of woods. Not far from where Boris Johnson recovers, gratitude for health-care workers on the front lines. The British government will be conscious of growing anger. 980 dead in the last 24 hours, higher than Italy on its worst day. In the Vatican, the pope leading the faithful into a very different Easter weekend, preaching this Good Friday in a near empty St. Peter's square. His prayers for strength and compassion seem especially poignant. It's hard to tell when Boris Johnson will be back at 10 downing street leading the country out of crisis. When we come back, the FBI

