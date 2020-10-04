-
Now Playing: Drone used as part of experimental disinfection operation
-
Now Playing: Nearly 1,000 dead from COVID-19 in the UK as of Thursday
-
Now Playing: Rate of COVID-19 hospitalization in New York goes down
-
Now Playing: Artist paints depictions of the spreading novel coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Faith Friday: How to celebrate Easter Sunday in these unprecedented times
-
Now Playing: Celebrating medical workers, supermoon, empty Dubai: The Week in Pictures
-
Now Playing: How the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak is getting back on track
-
Now Playing: Little ones reunite after quarantine ends in Beijing
-
Now Playing: Wuhan cautiously surges back to life after COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Giant pandas enjoy early Easter treats
-
Now Playing: Israelis under curfew celebrate 1st night of Passover from balconies
-
Now Playing: US Navy Band performs traditional Neapolitan song for Italy
-
Now Playing: Wuhan opens, entertaining children, virtual Seder: World in Photos, April 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Ecuadorian government grapples with COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Wuhan ends lockdown after 76 days fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Samba schools in Brazil make protective gear for hospital workers
-
Now Playing: Mariachi musicians pay tribute to health care workers
-
Now Playing: Newborns in masks, Easter lambs, street performers: World in Photos, April 8
-
Now Playing: Supermoon shines through belltowers of Notre Dame Cathedral