Transcript for Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 shares journey from custodian to nurse practitioner

Finally the front line worker in three different roles. Our person of the week. She was a janitor for five years at bay state medical center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on the front lines and determined to stay there, but in a different role. Hired at that hospital. She now works in trauma surgery. That's her custodian badge on the left, five years later putting herself through nursing school. Her nurse badge in the middle. Five years after that, her nurse-practitioner trauma surgery badge on the right. Hi David. Reporter: Jaines tells us she wore all three badges proudly. 35 I learned as a custodian that every part of the hospital and every person who works in the hospital is important. Reporter: Her message to others in this moment. I hope that my story can inspire people who feel maybe discouraged by their past or where they come from. I just want to let them know if I can do it, anyone can.

