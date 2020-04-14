Transcript for Nursing home facilities new epicenter for COVID-19

Good evening. It's great to have you with us on this Tuesday night. The president making global headlines, saying he's instructed his administration to halt U.S. Funding for the world health organization in the middle of this global fight against the virus. The president applauding his own move in late January to halt most travel coming in from China. As the president comes under growing scrutiny about what his administration knew. Cases approaching 600,000, more than 25,000 people have died. Late today, New York City adding 3,700 deaths to the toll. Thousands who were not tested but whom they now believe died from this virus. And even though there appears to be a flattening of the curve in New York, but it's a painfully high level. Tonight, hospitalizations, icu patients, and intubations are all down. And the growing toll inside nursing homes. 45 seniors in Richmond, Virginia. And in Massachusetts, the National Guard, you can see right there, now going inside senior centers and nursing homes to help with testing. Nearly 45% of the deaths in the state were from residents in these homes. We continue to ask about what is next for the country. We have news on antibody tests. The California governor talking about what life could look like in the months to come. We will get to it all again carefully. We begin with Tom llamas in new York. Reporter: In head to toe protective gear, members of the National Guard on the hunt for an invisible killer. This is no lab. It's a nursing home in Massachusetts. The guard there to test residents. And tonight, it's growing increasingly clear these facilities are the new epicenter of the crisis. Nursing homes have been an increasing issue because that is the vulnerable population in the vulnerable place. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news learning 25% of covid-19 deaths in New York state were in nursing homes and adult care facilities. In Massachusetts, it's nearly and in Philadelphia, a staggering 50%. In New Jersey, we've seen first responders evacuating residents. And in just one facility in Richmond, Virginia, the Canterbury nursing home, 45 people have died. Three in the past 24 hours, all from the coronavirus. We were barely able to give basic care for our patients at the beginning because of the staffing shortages. Reporter: As these clusters emerge, we are seeing the virus sweep across the country. Louisiana reporting its deadliest day yet as the toll in that state rises above 1,000. Every one of these numbers is a person, it's one of our neighbors, it's one of our friends, it's somebody's parent or child. Reporter: We are also seeing outbreaks in the handful of states where Republican governors have resisted imposing stay at home orders. South Dakota now home to one of the largest coronavirus clusters anywhere in the U.S nearly 450 workers at a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls are sick. And more than 100 people who came into contact with them are now testing positive. The mayor begging the governor to act. We're growing increasingly concerned about the need to mitigate that spike before it overwhelms our hospitals. Reporter: But the governor insisting a statewide stay at home order wouldn't help. I should always keep my eye on the goal and make sure that I'm making decisions that actually do good, not make decisions that just make people feel good. Reporter: In places like new York, where the curve is flattening, hospitals still admitting 1,600 new covid patients. Do you know how many admissions we had yesterday? Reporter: At maimonides hospital in Brooklyn, the toll is personal. We found out this morning that we lost another teammate. Reporter: President trump is hoping to reopen parts of the economy on may 1st. But from Dr. Anthony Fauci today, a note of caution. I think if we are assuming that two weeks from now that all the curves are going to be down, I think that's that's a bit overly optimistic. Reporter: Governors now fighting two battles. One, to flatten the curve. The other, to plan for the day they can reopen. In California, governor Gavin Newsom envisioning what life might look like when that happens. You may be having dinner with a waiter wearing gloves, maybe a face mask, dinner where the menu is disposable. Reporter: Governors on the east and west coast banding together to strategize. But the president, who resisted calls for a national shutdown, now insists he will decide when the country will reopen for business. I have the ultimate authority. The president of the united States calls the shots. Reporter: It prompted a backlash. He basically declared himself king trump. Reporter: And this morning on Twitter, the president compared the outcry from governors to a mutiny. The president is clearly spoiling for a fight on this issue. I put my hand out in total partnership and cooperation with the president. If he wants a fight, he's not going to get it from me. So let's get to Tom llamas, live outside a hospital in Manhattan tonight. I want to get back to the news I reported at the top. President trump saying the U.S. Is cutting off funding to the world health organization. This comes in the middle of the global fight against this pandemic. Reporter: That's right, David. He just made the statement, so I want to read his comments. The U.S. Will halt funding while they conduct a review. The president says the W.H.O. Opposed travel restrictions from China and other nations. This comes as the president has been criticized for not imposing restrictions as early as he did. Tom, thank you. We continue to ask every night, what is next for America? Will there be a second wave of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.