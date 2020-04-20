Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states

More
In South Dakota, where the governor has not issued stay-at-home orders, one plant is the nation's single biggest hotspot.
1:58 | 04/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"In South Dakota, where the governor has not issued stay-at-home orders, one plant is the nation's single biggest hotspot. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70251494","title":"Outbreaks reported at meat plants in 7 states","url":"/WNT/video/outbreaks-reported-meat-plants-states-70251494"}