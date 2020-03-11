Transcript for The path to 270 electoral votes

Mary Bruce, thank you. This all comes down to the electoral college, that path to 270 electoral votes. So, let's get right back to Tom llamas, back at the big board for us again, where he will be all night long. With a viewers guide tonight, which states to watch for early. And Tom, if we could, let's start with the map in 2016. Take us through what happened if Joe Biden can rebuild that so-called blue wall that collapsed for the DEMs four years ago. David, here is how it ended up four years ago after election night. You can see president trump well past 270. If Joe Biden is able to win back that blue wall, remember, all these states were decided by less than a percentage point, you can see the number right there, 278, he's well on his way. In the meantime, if he builds the blue wall but can't pull off Pennsylvania, give Pennsylvania to the president, just for sake of seeing what it does for the Let's flip back that to the president. If he holds the rest of the states, look at the number, 280, he gets re-elected. But then there are other paths. Take us through the southern states where the polling showed it very close in the final days. David, as you mentioned, we're going to head south now. The rest of the map holds, all Joe Biden has to do is pick off North Carolina or Georgia. Now, watch what happens. As soon as we hit north Carolina, we give that to Joe Biden, he gets to 273. Give that back to president trump. Look what happens with Georgia, same story, 274. You may be saying, north Carolina, Georgia, the polls are very tight there, David. Very close. If the president gets Florida and Pennsylvania, Joe Biden appears to have a path through North Carolina, Georgia, other states. Everybody at home Tom wants to know this answer, you don't have the answer for them, but they want to know, is it going to be a long night, several nights or a short night? And all eyes go back to Florida, when we ask that question. Look, we don't know what's going to happen, but a good indicator will be Florida. If the president holds Florida right now and polls are tight right there, but if he holds fl Florida, the race moves north. If Joe Biden wins Florida and wins those three other states, we'll know later on, but that's not going to be a good sign. Could be a N that's not as long if he wins Florida, because so much is riding on Florida right now. We don't know what's going to happen. All I can tell you is, the board is juiced up, we're ready and see you in a few minutes. Keep it plugged in or we're in trouble tonight. Tom llamas, we'll see you a short time from now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.