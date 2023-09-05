Pilot honors his mother, a flight attendant, in surprise announcement before flight

United pilot Cole Doss thanked his mom, Moya, a flight attendant of 46 years, who was one of his crew members on a flight from Washington D.C. to Madrid.

September 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live