Pop culture icon Dawn Wells dies at 82

Dawn Wells played Mary Ann in the 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island.” She died at a living facility in Los Angeles of causes related to COVID-19, according to her publicist.
0:15 | 12/31/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pop culture icon Dawn Wells dies at 82

