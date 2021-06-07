Pope Francis recovers from colon surgery

The 84-year-old pope was treated for “diverticular stenosis of the colon.” The surgery was performed at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, and the pope is expected to remain in the hospital for about a week.
1:42 | 07/06/21

