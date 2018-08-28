Pope Francis reportedly has no plans to resign despite accusations

The pontiff is under fire over claims that he knew about allegations of sexual abuse involving a cardinal and did nothing.
1:39 | 08/28/18

resiion. What ita medias now reporting tonight, after the pope was questioned about THA blistering grand jury report on ththrch here in the U. C's David Wright from Vatican City. Reporte pope Francis reportedls no plans to regn,despite the archbishop's explosive accusation. According to agency "A" closeocs on the pope told T he's "Embittered" by the cuments, claiming he knew cardinal ick was a predator, but not thig about resignation." Nobody can remove from his plas pope. That's the church law. Reporter: The allegations haveosed a deep rift in the church. Many of the people who are crical of po Francis naturally are inclined to pope fraisave sought to debunk archbishop Carlo no's text, detail by detail. Thellegations have undercut popefrancis' moralrity as tries to addressde sexual abuse in the church. I think it's to ML of those who are saying he's dog enougo deal with abuse. Ter: The psident of the U.S conference of bps is now seeking an urgentdience with the pope he's made it clear that hays these allegations need an a special cnsel to investigation the pope. But the Vatican in-fighting this timehas a modern feel to it. One archbishop used the phre news David? David, thank you.

{"id":57459406,"title":"Pope Francis reportedly has no plans to resign despite accusations","duration":"1:39","description":"The pontiff is under fire over claims that he knew about allegations of sexual abuse involving a cardinal and did nothing.","url":"/WNT/video/pope-francis-reportedly-plans-resign-accusations-57459406","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
