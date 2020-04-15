Transcript for Race is on to find a viable vaccine for COVID-19

this, that's unclear. We move on to the race for a vaccine and antibody test. Diane sawyer's team on what the antibody tests showed. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, injection by careful injection. The race is on to find a viable vaccine for covid-19. In Washington state, the initial epicenter of the crisis, Neal browning volunteered for the trial. It's our job to step up and help out the rest of mankind. Reporter: In Michigan, the nation's largest testing is under way. 38,000 Beaumont health system employees asked to take part. Lab manager Tyler had a high fever back in February. But was it the coronavirus? He told our Diane sawyer he tested positive for covid antibodies. What kind of relief did you feel when you heard this? It's kind of like a little bit of a weight got lifted because there are so many people that are getting affected by this, that it's just nice to know that I somehow got through it without too much issue. Reporter: But Tyler still waiting to find out if he is now immune to the virus. One of the keys to restarting the country. Are you doing a preview of what it will be like to get a huge population back into their lives, back into the future? You know, that's what we hope to do with this. You know, part of the goal of this is to figure out how to get people back to work, how to get people back to a relatively normal life. Reporter: Some good news, from Neal, he says so far he's had no side effects. David? Matt, thank you. Overseas, some European nations taking the first steps

