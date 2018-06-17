Transcript for Real estate scam alert for renters and homeowners

We're back now with the ale for rents and for home owners, why the perfect rental could be the perfect scam. ABC's Marcy Gonzalez with the warning signs. Reporter: The photos show a stunni home with a monthly rent well below market value. All rt of a growing am -- ling in victims using actual listings of hoes like Karla west's in Nashville, that are fosale, re-postinghem online as bargain-priced rentals. It occurred to me. I said, "You all are being scammed." Reporter: The scam attracting so many people, west ted this note on her front door. I really felt sorry for the people who were coming by. Reporter: It's a trick ninarvin says she fell for, forking over700 for this apartment in Philadelphia, oy to learnhe was dealing with a scammer. Leaving her and her mentally-disabled daughter, homes. We need to have a place to live. We were locked out and I got scammed. In popular destinations like Orlando, it's also happening with vation rentals. Realtors across the country say they see it all the ti, with scam listings even popping up on some reputable websites. You're going to find some deals there, but when you're talking about something priced at 10% of the actual value, it's probablyot legitimate. If deal sounds too good to be true it probably is. O avoid falling victim, experts say be suspicious of landlords saying they're out of town and never wire money to anyone you haven't met in person and consider working with a licensed realtor.

