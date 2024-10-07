Rival marching bands team up to honor Hurricane Helene victims

The bands from North Carolina State and Wake Forest University joined forces on Saturday for a heartfelt rendition of "Amazing Grace" in tribute to those affected by September's storm.

October 7, 2024

