Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dead at 61

She was one half of the Swedish duo that was best known for hits “It Must Have Been Love,” “The Look” and “Listen to Your Heart.”
0:19 | 12/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dead at 61

