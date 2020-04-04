Transcript for The search for an effective coronavirus treatment in full swing

Back here at home and the around the clock search for the treatment. Patients who recovered willing to donate blood plasma that could help others, but they say they're running into roadblocks. Here's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, 78-year-old Jim Kassis is in a Sacramento icu on a ventilator fighting for his life. As many shares as possible would help. Um, we're desperate. Reporter: His daughter amber made this emotional plea on social media for her father, an avid golfer with a black belt in taekwondo. We are trying to get these antibodies to give to my father so he can fight off this virus. If you think that you're a qualified candidate to help, we would be so appreciative and so would my dad. Reporter: The fda has authorized trials at a handful of institutions around the country, using plasma from people who recovered from covid-19, rich with antibodies to the virus to see if it can help those iected. One of the first trials is under way in Syracuse, New York. Alessandra Miller was the first person to donate there. And I am very grateful I'm in position where I can help. Reporter: Testing for the virus is critical to finding people who can donate. But thousands are still being refused tests to know if they had covid to begin with. Here in California, there's the large backlog to process. It's a complicated process, so you need a lot of resources and, at a time when our health system is pushed to the brink. Reporter: Jim's family learned the potential plasma treatment isn't yet available to him. It's incredibly frustrating because people like my dad are going to suffer if people don't take action and start moving faster. Kaylee Hartung joins us from her home. Kaylee, you had the virus and you recovered and you're trying to donate plasma, but you're having trouble as well? Reporter: That's right, Tom. I have been trying but it's not as simple as raising your hand. I have been told I need another covid-19 test to prove I'm no longer carrying the virus or be asymptomatic for 28 days. So there are very few people in this country who have been asymptomatic long enough to volunteer, and even then, most hospitals and blood banks are not yet set up to take in these kinds of donations. Much more ahead on "World news tonight" this Saturday.

