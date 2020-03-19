Transcript for Senate GOP, White House introduce $1 trillion plan

There is news tonight on the checks that president trump wants to send out to American families. The proposal calls for this. If you make up to $75,000, you would get a chuck for $1,200, and it's all part of a major bailout. Some of that money going to business. And so, our Jon Karl asking the president today, will you guarantee that that money won't go to executives and more stock buy-backs? Jon is at the white house Reporter: Tonight, senate Republicans and the white house introduced their trillion-dollar plan to boost an economy battered by the coronavirus. Can you still get this done, like, early next week -- If we don't, we're going to get our ass kicked. Reporter: The plan includes relief for workers, small businesses and the industries getting hit hardest, including airlines, cruises and hotels. Will you guarantee that the money, the billions, the tens of billions of dollars -- hundreds of billions of dollars, even, that's going to go to these industries, will not go to executive bonuses or to more stock buy-backs? Well, we don't want that. In fact, some companies, as you know, did stock buy-backs and I was never happy with that. It's very hard to tell them not to, but I would tell them not to. Reporter: You could make it a condition of the bill. You could say that none of this money can go there. I wouldn't mind making that. I mean, you know, it takes many, many people, in this case, to tango. But as far as I'm concerned, that -- conditions like that would be okay with me. Reporter: A big chunk of the bill would be cash payments to individual Americans. If you make $75,000 or less, you'd get a $1,200 a check. Anyone making up to $99,000 will get a smaller check. And families with household income under $198,000 will get up to $500 per child. And so, let's get right to Jon tonight, because negotiations get under way tomorrow. Law makers hoping to vote next week, but even the vote could be tricky, because a couple of members of congress have now tested positive, Jon? Reporter: David, two members of the house have tested positive for coronavirus. You do see some proposals out there now to accommodate remote voting. But I am told that that is extremely unlikely to happen. What this does, though, is it increases the importance of having overwhelming bipartisan support for this bill so that even if there are many members who are unable to vote, it would still pass. All right, Jon Karl tonight. Jon, thank you.

