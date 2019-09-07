Severe storm system triggering flash floods in North Dakota

More
A broad area of low pressure in the gulf has the potential to become a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours, possibly affecting Louisiana, Texas and Florida.
1:01 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storm system triggering flash floods in North Dakota

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"A broad area of low pressure in the gulf has the potential to become a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours, possibly affecting Louisiana, Texas and Florida. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64228844","title":"Severe storm system triggering flash floods in North Dakota","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storm-system-triggering-flash-floods-north-dakota-64228844"}